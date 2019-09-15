Papp L Roy & Associates Boosted Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position; Stockbridge Partners Has Decreased Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stake

Papp L Roy & Associates increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 10.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired 6,643 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Papp L Roy & Associates holds 69,040 shares with $7.57M value, up from 62,397 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $305.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG)

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) stake by 10.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 241,578 shares as Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)’s stock declined 2.68%. The Stockbridge Partners Llc holds 2.09M shares with $212.05M value, down from 2.33 million last quarter. Guidewire Software Inc now has $8.66B valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $105.9. About 579,458 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Is Historically Overpriced – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble (PG) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tdam Usa reported 1.52% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stock Yards Fincl Bank And accumulated 1.04% or 101,769 shares. Btr Management Inc owns 81,170 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Farmers Commercial Bank invested 4.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lucas Cap Mngmt stated it has 17,447 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 1.1% or 1.21M shares. First Personal Financial has invested 1.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Com has 113,251 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 40,700 shares. Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx reported 26,129 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Boys Arnold & Communications has 1.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -3.37% below currents $122.12 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28 to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, June 17 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10600 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo.