Papp L Roy & Associates Lifted Eog Res (EOG) Position by $331,455; Stock Value Declined; As Spok Holdings (SPOK) Stock Price Declined, Panagora Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK) by 88.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 24,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.48% . The institutional investor held 53,055 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, up from 28,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Spok Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.35M market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 160,987 shares traded or 22.60% up from the average. Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) has declined 11.33% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SPOK News: 12/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS, LLC – ON APRIL 11, BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS ENTERED INTO NOMINATION, SUPPORT AND STANDSTILL AGREEMENT WITH SPOK HOLDINGS INC; 12/04/2018 – SPOK HOLDINGS, 5.1% HOLDER BRAESIDE ENTERED STANDSTILL PACT; 12/04/2018 – Spok Holdings and Braeside Investments Enter Nomination, Support and Standstill Agreement; 12/03/2018 Spok Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS SAYS AGREEMENT PROVIDES, AMONG OTHERS, TODD STEIN TO BE NOMINATED CANDIDATE FOR ELECTION TO SPOK HOLDINGS’ BOARD – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Spok Holdings: Todd Stein Will Be Nominated as Candidate for Election to Board; 08/05/2018 – Advisory Councils Guide Future Product Enhancements to the Spok Care Connect® Platform; 12/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS-IF STEIN UNABLE TO SERVE TERM AS DIRECTOR, BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS MAY PROPOSE STEVEN MCINTYRE BE APPOINTED TO SERVE AS HIS SUCCESSOR; 02/04/2018 – SPOK HOLDINGS HOLDER BRAESIDE HAS NO PRESENT PLAN OR PROPOSAL; 02/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS – INTEND TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH SPOK HOLDINGS REGARDING ITS INVESTMENT AND SPOK HOLDINGS’ BOARD STRUCTURE

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 3,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 16,985 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 13,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $82.89. About 5.16 million shares traded or 50.62% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 289,620 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $98.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etrade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 149,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 513,844 shares, and cut its stake in British American Tob (NYSEMKT:BTI).

More notable recent Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Peninsula Regional Medical Center Improves Patient Care Coordination With Spok – Business Wire” on October 31, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Spok and Bernoulli Health Partner to Elevate Clinical Alarm Management – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spok logs record sofware revenues for Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Spok and Spectralink Partner to Empower Mobile Caregivers – Business Wire” published on March 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spok Holdings Still Deserves Patience – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,572 shares to 158,159 shares, valued at $24.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,441 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

More important recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources’ Q2 production, revenues rise despite weaker pricing – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

