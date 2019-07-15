Papp L Roy & Associates Has Increased Its Eog Res (EOG) Holding by $331,455; Stock Value Declined; As Agilent Technologies (A) Valuation Declined, Primecap Management Company Has Trimmed Stake by $596,000

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 3,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,985 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 13,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.77. About 2.19M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies (A) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 7,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.55 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.40M, down from 4.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Agilent Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $70.6. About 2.64M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed; 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,400 shares to 29,441 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,424 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mngmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 2.17M shares. Atria Invs Limited, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,609 shares. Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri holds 0.05% or 5,254 shares. Art Advisors Llc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Northern Trust has 0.19% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com reported 1,356 shares stake. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct stated it has 0.26% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Argent Tru Commerce invested in 0.15% or 14,560 shares. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.29% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 26,117 shares. Connecticut-based Ellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Company has invested 0.38% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Synovus stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Susquehanna Interest Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,027 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.09% or 9,310 shares in its portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.51 million for 24.51 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Lc has 45,312 shares. Profund Limited Company reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Findlay Park Llp has 2.19% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Aperio Ltd Llc stated it has 313,133 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.08% or 53,337 shares. Tru Department Mb Comml Bank N A stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Gradient Investments Limited Company invested in 192 shares. Sterling Cap Management Lc holds 112,150 shares. Kingfisher Capital holds 20,647 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.27% or 4.55 million shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Company stated it has 400,037 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Victory Capital reported 0.09% stake. Moreover, Private Tru Co Na has 0.13% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 7,753 shares. 35,502 are held by Paloma Mngmt Com.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. 8,902 shares valued at $685,454 were sold by Grau Dominique on Tuesday, February 12.