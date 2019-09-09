Papp L Roy & Associates Has Lifted Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $309,015; Stelliam Investment Management LP Increased Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding by $14.15 Million as Shares Declined

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 544,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 11.44M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298.47M, up from 10.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 5.49 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 2,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 53,428 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 50,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $112.67. About 1.22 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Partners Llc owns 23,000 shares for 4.01% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has 95,876 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 37,479 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0.32% or 12,177 shares. Maplelane Limited Liability Corp reported 375,000 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 0.16% or 16,103 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.08% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 816,821 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Company reported 10,832 shares. Raymond James Na reported 54,584 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cypress Asset Management Tx reported 41,482 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And Com holds 0.02% or 9,222 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,550 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,434 shares to 39,600 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,159 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) Beats Q4 Earnings, Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: LHX, NEWT, ADI, XEL, MTB – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Analog Devices (ADI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) & UnitedSiC Team Up for SiC Products – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.12% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Vanguard Gru has 0.05% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 188,298 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Limited accumulated 25,440 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Liability reported 1% stake. Neuberger Berman Group Inc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 14.29M shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America, New York-based fund reported 1,221 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% or 1.34 million shares in its portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta reported 0.05% stake. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 18,510 shares. Parkside Bancorp And stated it has 381 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 141,950 shares. 14,700 were accumulated by Prudential Public Lc. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Co has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Stifel Corp reported 28,736 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. The insider BEST RHYS J bought 7,500 shares worth $122,303. Shares for $173,524 were bought by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks the Market Is Discounting the Most This Summer – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.