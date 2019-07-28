Papp L Roy & Associates Trimmed Its Nike (NKE) Holding by $313,068; Shares Declined; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Bridger Management Cut Position by $4.15 Million

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 98,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.36 million, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 8.32M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 23/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Expects 10-Year Yield Below 2.5% by Year End (Video); 21/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. Receives Highest Rating from Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for Community Reinvestment Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC MGAMM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 345P FROM 335P; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley reported a record profit and revenue for the first quarter on Wednesday, as its trading business did better than expected; 13/03/2018 – MUFJ MORGAN STANLEY TO FIRE GLEN WOOD OVER HARASSMENT CLAIM; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Price Target Raised to $172.00/Share From $168.00 by Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 15/05/2018 – TESLA INC TSLA.O : MORGAN STANLEY SEES CO AS TRADING NEAR FAIR VALUE WITH A BALANCED RISK-REWARD; 05/04/2018 – LATAM AIRLINES GROUP SA LTM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11.8; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 3,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,833 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, down from 79,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.71 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B And holds 0.15% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 46,023 shares. Moreover, Semper Augustus Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.66% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 12,723 shares. Wafra Inc stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owns 128,656 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc, California-based fund reported 43 shares. Inv House Ltd reported 94,505 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt accumulated 5,641 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 19,567 are owned by Fosun Int Ltd. 5,394 are held by Hartford Mngmt Inc. Bancorp Of The West has 0.17% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 17,072 shares. Regions holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 55,454 shares. Spinnaker Tru accumulated 9,488 shares. Moreover, Mercer Advisers Inc has 0.19% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,415 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank reported 1.5% stake. Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 10.00M shares or 0.45% of all its holdings.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7,642 shares to 28,063 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 4.01M shares. Cleararc Capital accumulated 31,515 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fosun owns 5,477 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Llp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Wedge Capital L LP Nc has 634,557 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Lmr Partners Llp has invested 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.63M shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 34,389 shares stake. Mariner Lc has 0.29% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 476,265 shares. Regions Financial Corporation holds 42,141 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com reported 381,452 shares. Junto Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 3.44% or 1.42M shares in its portfolio. Emory University holds 45,964 shares. King Wealth has invested 0.13% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).