Papp L Roy & Associates Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Sfe Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $1.11 Million as Valuation Declined

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 5,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 109,595 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.26 million, up from 103,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $128.85. About 6.85M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 278.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 20,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 27,905 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 7,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.59. About 7.37M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,585 shares. 35,867 are held by Fagan Assoc. Credit Agricole S A reported 25,032 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 23,170 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc has invested 2.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Carroll Financial Assocs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 62,506 shares. De Burlo Group Inc holds 0.05% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 34,396 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 5,046 were reported by Bender Robert And Assoc. First Merchants Corp has invested 1.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 0.62% or 121,164 shares. Comgest Investors Sas holds 1.45M shares. Colony Gru Lc reported 78,260 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams accumulated 20,602 shares.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $637.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 16,669 shares to 6,339 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 14,008 shares to 55,041 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,428 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 886 were reported by Private Ocean Limited Liability Company. Kidder Stephen W holds 1.09% or 50,040 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 47,991 shares. Fosun Ltd has invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Notis reported 50,890 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Johnson Fincl Gp Inc invested in 0.17% or 36,006 shares. Washington Tru reported 0.6% stake. Parthenon Limited Com accumulated 164,791 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.14% or 353,555 shares in its portfolio. Gfs Limited Liability Co owns 55,605 shares. Strategic Fin Svcs reported 64,626 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 5,051 shares. 8,656 are owned by Stearns Financial Services Group. Blb&B Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 22,176 shares.