Papp L Roy & Associates Lifted Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding by $2.43 Million; Scotia Capital Upped Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $2.43 Million as Market Value Rose

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 32.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 64,968 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89M, up from 48,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $122.72. About 1.82M shares traded or 11.84% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 12,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 131,878 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.04 million, up from 119,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $216.48. About 2.98 million shares traded or 1.89% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-lnsect farms gear up to feed soaring global protein demand; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corporation accumulated 4,378 shares. Illinois-based Alyeska Grp Lp has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 153,739 were accumulated by Aqr Mngmt Limited Com. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp has 14,958 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 96 shares. Jp Marvel Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.09% or 22,148 shares. Beese Fulmer Management reported 6,840 shares. Synovus Corporation holds 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 1,051 shares. Miller Howard Investments has 23,460 shares. Thornburg Invest Mgmt stated it has 67,182 shares. Korea Invest holds 0.15% or 213,646 shares. Tortoise Advisors Limited Company holds 0.09% or 97,565 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0.25% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust holds 5,098 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 613 shares to 8,168 shares, valued at $9.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,918 shares, and cut its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transalta Corp (NYSE:TAC) by 91,084 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 104,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.82M shares, and cut its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.78% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Trexquant Inv LP holds 36,082 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Inc Ca has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt holds 0.82% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 4,500 shares. Finance Advisory Gp holds 4,213 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And holds 730,235 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd stated it has 0.77% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mason Street Limited Liability Co has 109,182 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie has 1.21M shares for 4.41% of their portfolio. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.19% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 7,569 shares. Bessemer Grp invested 0.23% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Stratford Consulting Ltd invested in 0.14% or 1,999 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 148,888 shares stake. American Asset Mgmt has 0.22% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Company accumulated 1,767 shares.