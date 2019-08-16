Papp L Roy & Associates Lowered By $337,666 Its Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Holding; Portland General Electric Co (POR)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) stake by 1.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 3,794 shares as Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI)’s stock rose 2.83%. The Papp L Roy & Associates holds 217,141 shares with $19.43M value, down from 220,935 last quarter. Canadian Natl Ry Co now has $66.76B valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $92.26. About 190,919 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25

Portland General Electric Co (POR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 141 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 116 sold and reduced their stock positions in Portland General Electric Co. The active investment managers in our database now have: 80.64 million shares, down from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Portland General Electric Co in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 92 Increased: 100 New Position: 41.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company has market cap of $5.04 billion. The firm operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. It has a 25.32 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,248 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 551 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About Portland General Electric Company’s (NYSE:POR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Portland General Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Dean Capital Management holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company for 14,810 shares. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc owns 313,059 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 1.15% invested in the company for 328,831 shares. The Ohio-based Dean Investment Associates Llc has invested 1.1% in the stock. West Coast Financial Llc, a California-based fund reported 85,394 shares.

The stock increased 0.80% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $56.43. About 54,893 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (POR) has risen 21.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Canadian National Railway has $10500 highest and $9000 lowest target. $99.80’s average target is 8.17% above currents $92.26 stock price. Canadian National Railway had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 30. Citigroup maintained Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) rating on Thursday, April 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $103 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $10400 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $9000 target.

Papp L Roy & Associates increased Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) stake by 3,529 shares to 8,510 valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 7,642 shares and now owns 28,063 shares. Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T was raised too.