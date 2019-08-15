Papp L Roy & Associates Has Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $520,940; Packaging Of America (PKG) Holder Bowling Portfolio Management Upped Stake by $529,254

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 5,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 38,603 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 33,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $99.39. About 247,135 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 54,044 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, down from 58,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $130.91. About 1.76 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 9,922 shares to 8,628 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 8,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,955 shares, and cut its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Packaging Corp of America (PKG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,160 shares to 128,034 shares, valued at $24.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 11,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).