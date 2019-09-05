Papp L Roy & Associates Stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Has Trimmed by $436,692 as Stock Value Rose; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shares Rose While Lindsell Train LTD Has Boosted Its Position

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 31.84 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59B, up from 30.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 4.29 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 604 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 13,023 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, down from 13,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $7.17 during the last trading session, reaching $660.17. About 172,373 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital holds 0.07% or 5.57 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Old Point Trust Financial Ser N A has 0.17% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Prio Wealth Lp reported 1.38% stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 28,985 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Greenleaf Tru owns 196,607 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 337,000 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 182,901 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 1.16 million were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.91% stake. Adirondack Tru, New York-based fund reported 2,151 shares. Glenmede Comm Na has invested 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sei Investments Co has invested 0.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pnc Fincl Ser Grp stated it has 1.58 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.05% or 197,866 shares in its portfolio.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7,642 shares to 28,063 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton State Bank Na has 0.02% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Eulav Asset holds 61,400 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.19% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 48,000 shares. Advisor Lc holds 450 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 3,436 were accumulated by Blair William And Il. Cibc World Markets Corporation has invested 0.04% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 82 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De has 108,335 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 38 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Division holds 0% or 145 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 373 shares stake. Principal Group Inc invested 0.32% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 3.25% or 27,466 shares. Sterling Capital Lc accumulated 0.05% or 7,168 shares.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 earnings per share, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.52M for 28.90 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.