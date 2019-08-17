Papp L Roy & Associates Holding in Chevron New (CVX) Has Trimmed as Share Value Rose; Litman Gregory Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by $365,904 as Share Price Rose

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37M shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – WFC SAYS ASSET CAP MANAGEMENT ACTIONS LESS THAN ANTICIPATED; 04/05/2018 – PANDORA MEDIA INC P.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $6; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to Boost Auto Lending as Real Estate Sparks Concern; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says Wells Fargo’s was slow to stop bad behavior in its company but it’s an overall good business; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET CHARGE-OFFS OF $741 MLN, DOWN $64 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 3,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 79,918 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, down from 83,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24 million shares traded or 10.77% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore And Company Il holds 4,925 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Renaissance Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 4,106 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 272,553 shares. Moreover, Donaldson Mngmt Lc has 0.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6,601 shares. Old West Mngmt Lc reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Capital Innovations Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.1% or 6,535 shares. Lau Lc reported 10,505 shares. 214,399 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Co Na has 0.77% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 57,053 are owned by Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability Com. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation reported 25,264 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.51% or 15,253 shares. Kanawha Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 1.67% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 0.73% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 715,727 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Corp reported 89,541 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 3,529 shares to 8,510 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky-based River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hallmark Management reported 296,308 shares stake. Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp reported 6.04M shares. 2.07M are owned by Factory Mutual. Greatmark Inv has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Missouri-based Argent Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.68% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 239,373 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Long Island Llc holds 1.98% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 317,598 shares. Punch & Associate Invest Mgmt holds 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 11,115 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs invested in 89,947 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Fruth Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Clark Estates Inc Ny has invested 3.59% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Blair William & Il invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tdam Usa Inc stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).