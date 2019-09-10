Papp L Roy & Associates Decreased Its Holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by $337,666 as Market Valuation Rose; Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Holding Held by Btr Capital Management Inc

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 3,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 217,141 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.43M, down from 220,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $92.25. About 793,297 shares traded or 6.97% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 12,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 73,568 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 60,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.12. About 1.46 million shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CDM SMITH GETS $65M FEMA PACT; 18/04/2018 – Jacobs Achieves Gold at Workplace Wellbeing Awards; 27/03/2018 – Jacobs Secures Multi-Discipline Contract from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $3.85-$4.25; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS SELECTED FOR PROJECTS IN OVER 15 AFRICAN COUNTRIES; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – CONTRACT INCLUDES A $35 MLN 6-MONTH OPTION TO PROVIDE FEMA PUBLIC ASSISTANCE RECOVERY OPERATIONS, OTHER SERVICES IN PUERTO RICO; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 22/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – AWARDED CONTRACT FOR A PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY, WITH OPTION OF PROCEEDING TO DETAILED FEASIBILITY STUDY, FOR KPC, UNITS

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $913.11 million for 18.02 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

