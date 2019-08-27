Papp L Roy & Associates Has Boosted Its Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by $2.43 Million as Share Price Declined; Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Shareholder Broadfin Capital Lowered Its Holding by $3.03 Million

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 32.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 64,968 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89 million, up from 48,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $120.25. About 1.09 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 27.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The hedge fund held 141,572 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, down from 196,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 593,490 shares traded or 36.43% up from the average. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q EPS 14c; 24/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at JMP Conference Jun 20; 11/04/2018 – PRELIOS SPA PCRE.Ml – PRELIOS INTEGRA FINALIZES ACCORD WITH INSURANCE GROUP AMISSIMA FOR MANAGEMENT OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparative Effectiveness of Two Acellular Matrices (Dermacell vs. Integra) for Management of Deep Diabetic; 01/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Integra Resources Corp. to OTCQX; 20/03/2018 Integra LifeSciences Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 27; 30/05/2018 – Cristie Data Improves Storage Performance for Integra Schools; 11/04/2018 – Taylor & Francis Group Selects Integra Software Services as Their Core Full-service Production Partner for Global Journal Conte; 23/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at Conference Jun 20; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- TCC-EZ, Total Contact Cast System, Model No. TCC2-4051

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,118 shares to 42,486 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,424 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS).

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 88,704 shares to 207,998 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 153,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Vericel Corp.

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.60M for 23.08 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

