Papp L Roy & Associates Boosted 3M Co (MMM) Stake; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Raised Equifax (EFX) Position By $21.48 Million

Papp L Roy & Associates increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 2.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired 2,746 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Papp L Roy & Associates holds 101,230 shares with $21.03M value, up from 98,484 last quarter. 3M Co now has $95.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $165.22. About 1.32M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased Equifax Inc (EFX) stake by 4.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Independent Franchise Partners Llp acquired 182,009 shares as Equifax Inc (EFX)’s stock rose 11.75%. The Independent Franchise Partners Llp holds 4.44 million shares with $526.55 million value, up from 4.26M last quarter. Equifax Inc now has $18.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $143.16. About 332,802 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR JOINS EQUIFAX FROM WARBURG PINCUS; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE ENGAGED IN INSIDER TRADING; 05/03/2018 – Equifax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia sues Equifax over data breach; 29/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDES CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT RELATED COSTS; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax data chief charged; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS DISCLOSURE DID NOT PASS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.37; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTION: Total Canadian Consumer Debt Climbs to Over $1.8 Trillion, but Delinquencies and Bankruptcies Edge Down

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) stake by 524,778 shares to 590,697 valued at $419.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 1.20M shares and now owns 9.31 million shares. S&P Global Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Estimating The Fair Value Of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Equifax Earnings: EFX Stock Edges Largely Unmoved as EPS Top Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Equifax Canada Partners with Skills4Good NYSE:EFX – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “With the Bad News Behind Equifax, EFX Stock Is Becoming a Buy Again – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Claim Your $125 (Or More) From The Equifax Data Breach In 2 Minutes: Here’s How – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Equifax (NYSE:EFX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Equifax had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the shares of EFX in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Advsrs, Iowa-based fund reported 13,246 shares. Private Na owns 2,245 shares. 303,220 are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt. Jane Street Gru Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 30,159 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa holds 0.55% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 3,000 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 22,895 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 541,176 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 2,350 shares. Carroll Financial Inc has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) invested in 21 shares. Independent Franchise Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 4.44M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.04% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 7,056 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 23,482 shares.

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 3,865 shares to 79,918 valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) stake by 3,794 shares and now owns 217,141 shares. O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) was reduced too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.04 million activity. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. Another trade for 9,410 shares valued at $1.87M was made by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. Bauman James L had sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22 million on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is It Time to Buy 3M Stock? – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invs Llc stated it has 4,408 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 109 shares. Sun Life Fin holds 4,875 shares. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel holds 2.81% or 13,700 shares. Mad River Invsts reported 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Focused Invsts Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 335,600 shares. Parthenon Limited holds 0.41% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,733 shares. Natixis has invested 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Argyle Management accumulated 20,003 shares. Moreover, Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab has 0.11% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hodges Capital Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 1,322 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 66,537 shares. Schroder Management Group has 791,366 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,533 shares. North Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 86,108 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 12 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18300 target in Friday, April 26 report. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 27 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $17700 target in Monday, July 29 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating.