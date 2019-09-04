Papp L Roy & Associates Lowered Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $520,940; Hollencrest Securities Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake by $373,086; Stock Price Rose

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 54,044 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, down from 58,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $138.37. About 841,627 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 32,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 30,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $208.27. About 6.85M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Apple Valley boys basketball secures a return to state; 27/03/2018 – ldentiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD COSTS $299 FOR SCHOOLS, $329 FOR END USERS; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 12/04/2018 – Patently Apple: PACid Technologies Sues Samsung over Biometric Solutions for Galaxy Smartphones and beyond; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed; 19/04/2018 – APPLE RELEASES ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGESS REPORT

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 6,485 shares to 5,231 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S&P Small Cap 600 Etf (VIOO) by 77,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,494 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Here Comes The Grinch – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple CEO makes ‘good case’ against tariffs – Trump – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday Apple Rumors: iPad Pro May Get Triple-Lens Camera – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Overbrook Corp stated it has 36,426 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Investors has invested 0.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marshall Sullivan Wa has invested 0.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carroll Finance Assoc reported 1.86% stake. Beese Fulmer Investment owns 70,814 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie stated it has 1.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hardman Johnston Advsrs Lc holds 1.02% or 122,159 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 3.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Next Century Growth Lc owns 0.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,090 shares. Brave Asset Management Inc has invested 2.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cadinha And Com Lc invested in 23,514 shares. California-based Apriem Advsr has invested 3.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Locust Wood Advisers Lc has 187,939 shares for 2.79% of their portfolio. Telemus Cap Lc invested in 125,498 shares. Crossvault Cap Management Limited Liability reported 53,237 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura reported 90,845 shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv holds 134,145 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 42,631 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 33,290 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based Chickasaw Cap Management Limited Com has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 39,800 were accumulated by Assets Invest Mngmt. Shoker Counsel reported 21,005 shares stake. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning holds 59,140 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.02% or 121,016 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg has 0.66% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5.79 million shares. Hwg Holding Lp invested in 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Howland Cap Limited Liability Co invested 0.61% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Osborne Prtn Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.36% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,958 shares.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,160 shares to 128,034 shares, valued at $24.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Analyst Reports: Amazon, Merck, PepsiCo & More – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : PEP, LNN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 23.06 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.