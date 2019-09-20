Papp L Roy & Associates Holding in Adobe (ADBE) Has Lowered by $405,720 as Shares Rose; Hallmark Capital Management Upped Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $898,528 as Shares Declined

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 20,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 366,897 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.89M, up from 346,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 16.75 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 10/04/2018 – Tishman Speyer Inks Deal With Pfizer and Wins $1.8 Billion Construction Loan; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer hits stumbling block on Herceptin rival, but wins breakthrough status on MenB vaccine $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 30/05/2018 – FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE OF XELJANZ

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 1,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 16,684 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92M, down from 18,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $281.26. About 2.97 million shares traded or 18.72% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $637.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,643 shares to 69,040 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 4,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btr Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 1,625 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc holds 0.5% or 166,817 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company stated it has 180,673 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset owns 255,487 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0.42% or 38.05M shares. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.94 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,319 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Llc invested in 0.4% or 8,118 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.64 million shares. Btim Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 46,657 were reported by Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 121,200 shares stake. Ameriprise reported 6.19 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings, a France-based fund reported 104,555 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks holds 9,053 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.