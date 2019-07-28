Papp L Roy & Associates Position In Analog Devices (ADI) Was Has Increased; Graham Capital Management LP Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $3.51 Million

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 2,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,428 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 50,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $121.8. About 1.04M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv reported 4,022 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 3.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dudley & Shanley Inc stated it has 82,194 shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acropolis Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 34,231 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability holds 29,490 shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership holds 12.14 million shares. Buckhead Capital Management Lc owns 100,181 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs stated it has 39,224 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Moreover, Prudential Finance Incorporated has 2.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 19.44 million shares. Frontier Inv Mgmt stated it has 2.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Towercrest holds 0.22% or 6,491 shares. Investec Asset Ltd invested in 5.32% or 11.39 million shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 1.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Intel Stock About to Get Burned by Microsoft? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 22, 2019 : LOW, TGT, CM, ADI, VFC, AAP, GOGL, PLAB, ECC, AFMD – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RedHill Biopharma Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Operational Highlights – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices (ADI) stock upgraded to buy – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analog Devices Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) & UnitedSiC Team Up for SiC Products – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,270 shares to 54,044 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,159 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).