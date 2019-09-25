Papp L Roy & Associates Continues to Hold Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD); Generation Investment Management Llp Upped Its Holding in Equifax (EFX) by $91.93 Million as Stock Rose

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 70,229 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.81 million, up from 64,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $128.15. About 1.12M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 26.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 680,935 shares as the company's stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 3.24M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $438.24M, up from 2.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $142.39. About 472,664 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 192,019 shares. Fred Alger stated it has 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Homrich And Berg has invested 0.03% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 11,811 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 145,551 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 67,750 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc stated it has 12.80M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Company has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Montag A owns 79,048 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 50,324 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Shapiro Capital Mgmt Lc has 1,800 shares. First Bank & Trust holds 6,527 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc owns 2,876 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt reported 4,808 shares stake.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 4.03 million shares to 16.89 million shares, valued at $985.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.55M shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $637.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 635 shares to 12,388 shares, valued at $10.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.