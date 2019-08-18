Papp L Roy & Associates Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK); Fsi Group Holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Has Boosted as Share Value Rose

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 70.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 3,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 8,510 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 4,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $150.31. About 828,202 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 23,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 126,926 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, up from 102,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.95. About 673,409 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Lc invested 0.08% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 77,246 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 23,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Loomis Sayles L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 242,654 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 110,130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 22 shares. Moreover, Stevens Cap Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 37,327 shares. Westwood Holdg Gp reported 0.85% stake. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,116 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 13,670 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 46,236 shares stake. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 12,867 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $92.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 52,932 shares to 270,920 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,400 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

