Papp L Roy & Associates Holding In 3M Co (MMM) Was Has Lifted; First Midwest Bank Trust Division Stake in Dermira (DERM) Has Trimmed by $3.05 Million as Market Value Declined

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 2,746 shares as the company's stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 101,230 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03 million, up from 98,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $155.91. About 3.73 million shares traded or 27.87% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 52.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 234,826 shares as the company's stock declined 16.18% . The institutional investor held 208,799 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 443,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $469.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.63. About 367,495 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,727 shares to 75,833 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,600 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based First National Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.42% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 769,330 shares. 186,003 are held by Com Bancorporation. Griffin Asset Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 27,727 shares. Garland Management invested 3.62% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Madison Investment Hldgs Incorporated has invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 21,496 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,132 shares. Hilltop Hldg accumulated 2,240 shares. Oakworth has invested 0.36% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fundx Invest Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,133 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 155,505 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd reported 76,738 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 2.03 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Plancorp Ltd Liability Co holds 8,069 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $199,998 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 240,211 are owned by Panagora Asset. Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,260 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great Point Ptnrs holds 2.01% or 1.50M shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 628 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Baker Bros Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 906,943 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank reported 3,216 shares. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 84,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhenman And Asset Ab reported 500,329 shares. Platinum Inv Management Limited holds 116,325 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc holds 17,244 shares. Glenmede Comm Na invested in 0% or 119 shares. Partner Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.24% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 15,257 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn invested in 0% or 3,345 shares.