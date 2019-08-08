Papp L Roy & Associates Has Lowered Its Holding in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) by $1.39 Million as Stock Value Rose; Farr Miller & Washington Upped Its Valmont Industries (VMI) Stake by $1.68 Million

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 12,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 154,121 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.05M, up from 141,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Valmont Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $134.53. About 34,691 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 3,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 35,424 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76M, down from 39,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $5.4 during the last trading session, reaching $381.24. About 228,417 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $380.48M for 19.86 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.45 million activity.

