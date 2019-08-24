Papp L Roy & Associates Increases Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX); Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Stake Has Lifted by Tradition Capital Management Llc

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 4,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 25,767 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 21,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $244.88. About 234,292 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $138.3M; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q EPS $5.11; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 21/03/2018 – Everest Re Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Operating Income $5.34/Share; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q OPER EPS $5.34, EST. $5.33; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 37.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 7,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 28,063 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 20,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.05 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,969 shares to 35,629 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,456 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 22 shares. Cantillon Management Limited Company invested in 1.04M shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated stated it has 25,151 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Sei Investments reported 130,131 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Serv reported 2.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cognios Cap Lc reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability has 5,422 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 850,096 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Bridgecreek Llc reported 6,315 shares. Haverford Financial Svcs Inc stated it has 2.42% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Davenport & Llc has invested 0.71% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). City Hldg reported 0.51% stake. Jensen Investment Management Incorporated invested in 2.16 million shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management owns 39,633 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,389 activity. GRAF JOHN A had bought 1,020 shares worth $249,234 on Thursday, August 1.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cl A (NYSE:BXMT) by 42,103 shares to 5,868 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 4,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,326 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc Ads (NYSE:DEO).