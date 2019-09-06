Papp L Roy & Associates Lowered Its Stake in Factset Resh Sys (FDS) by $347,200; Cme Group (CME) Market Valuation Rose While Epoch Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Holding by $7.07 Million

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 29,441 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 30,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.48 billion market cap company. It closed at $273.84 lastly. It is down 37.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported first-quarter results so far, 79.4 percent have topped analyst expectations, according to FactSet; 07/03/2018 – Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 01/05/2018 – FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2018; 16/05/2018 – FactSet Highlights new CSR Initiatives in Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 12/04/2018 – Corporate earnings rose 19.5 percent in the first quarter of 2011, according to FactSet; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – HAS COMMENCED AN EXECUTIVE SEARCH TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSOR FOR CFO POSITION; 24/04/2018 – Estimated monthly active users: 334.2 million, per a StreetAccount and FactSet estimate; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS DIV BY 14%; 08/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 1.2426 After ECB Announcement, From 1.2378 Beforehand – Factset

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 43,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.55 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $224.29. About 75,067 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/03/2018 – Fintech `alley cat’ Michael Spencer gets the cream with CME deal; 14/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ends higher but off morning tops; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in a deal valued at $5.5 billion; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Reached All-Time Daily Volume Record of 51.9 M Contracts Traded on May 29; 10/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS STILL SEE 100 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 28/03/2018 – CME Makes an Offer to Buy NEX at $5.4 Billion Value; 02/04/2018 – CME chief not expecting asset sales; 12/04/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 1.86 million shares to 5.99 million shares, valued at $249.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Extends Exclusive License of Nasdaq 100 Futures To CME Group for Another 10 Years – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Broadcaster CME raises 2019 profit forecast for second straight quarter – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: CME Group vs. Nasdaq – The Motley Fool” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to CME Group (CME) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate National Bank holds 27 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc holds 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 1,748 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). National Asset Mgmt has invested 0.16% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hanson And Doremus Investment Management holds 0.2% or 3,760 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Kepos Cap LP holds 30,000 shares. Trustco Financial Bank Corp N Y holds 0.28% or 1,500 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,173 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Cohen Cap stated it has 33,640 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Riverpark Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 13,722 shares. Michigan-based Greenleaf has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Old Dominion Capital, Virginia-based fund reported 29,950 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Llc (Wy) reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund reported 0.26% stake.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $576.95 million for 34.19 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Ltd has 0.95% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). 3,700 were accumulated by D E Shaw. 9,000 were accumulated by Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd Co. Smithfield Trust reported 27 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0.12% or 1.74M shares in its portfolio. Burney reported 0.36% stake. Everett Harris And Communications Ca invested in 1.01% or 156,755 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 6,657 shares. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc holds 0.11% or 1,400 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 59,134 shares. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv owns 970 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd has 599 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Coldstream Capital Mngmt Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 4,680 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 0.05% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 15,970 shares to 64,968 shares, valued at $9.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FactSet: Strong And Steady – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Factors Make FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FactSet Appoints New EVP, Global Head of Sales and Client Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “This Pot Company Is Leading the Way on Medical Marijuana – Profit Confidential” with publication date: August 09, 2019.