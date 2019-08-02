Papp L Roy & Associates Position in Analog Devices (ADI) Raised by $309,015; Claar Advisors Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Has Cut by $929,000

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 46,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 742,568 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.86M, down from 789,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 4.68 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BLN IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kinder Morgan Inc Class P, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMI); 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SAYS EVENTS OF LAST 10 DAYS CONFIRMED VIEW THAT INVESTMENT MAY BE UNTENABLE – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD NAMED DAX A. SANDERS AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – QTRLY REVENUES $164.2 MLN VS $164.5 MLN

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 2,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 53,428 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 50,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $112.65. About 824,637 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.02 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Technology holds 0.34% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 126,400 shares. Sun Life has 73,098 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Synovus Finance Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Arrow Financial reported 50 shares. Tremblant Cap Gp accumulated 1.03 million shares. Amer Group, New York-based fund reported 871,092 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. John G Ullman And Associates Incorporated accumulated 123,700 shares. Hilton Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,765 shares. Private Asset accumulated 186,181 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 25,026 were accumulated by Syntal Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 4.14M shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 38,221 shares. The Ohio-based James Inv Research has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,434 shares to 39,600 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,456 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested in 0.15% or 557,975 shares. Moreover, Old Dominion Management has 0.41% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Qci Asset Inc Ny owns 950 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hemenway Tru Co Ltd, New Hampshire-based fund reported 186,627 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Llc holds 1.01M shares. Cypress Asset Tx reported 41,482 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp reported 894 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Primecap Management Ca stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cohen And Steers has 1,570 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 0.61% stake. Mackay Shields Llc holds 92,386 shares. Agf Invs America stated it has 45,063 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Nbw Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.07% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Scott And Selber Inc has invested 1.34% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).