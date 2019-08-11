Papp L Roy & Associates Stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) Trimmed by $947,200; Cim Has Cut Trex Co (TREX) Holding by $604,205 as Market Valuation Rose

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 5,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 33,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 39,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $158.27. About 547,047 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX)

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 50.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 9,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 9,526 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, down from 19,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.61. About 350,960 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clorox -2% after light guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Like The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial Corp reported 12,503 shares stake. Sun Life Finance, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 218 shares. Montecito Savings Bank & holds 0.26% or 5,212 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 0.47% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth invested in 1,600 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 877,183 are held by Goldman Sachs Inc. Mraz Amerine Assoc Incorporated has 0.07% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,500 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 1,379 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Liability has invested 1.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Morgan Stanley accumulated 2.03 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Colony Ltd owns 2,723 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 5,954 shares. Park Oh invested in 0.04% or 4,799 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Services Inc reported 0.62% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). New Amsterdam Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 1,926 shares in its portfolio.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 12,580 shares to 42,111 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Service Automobile Association reported 9,004 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.03% or 1.49 million shares. Trexquant Investment LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). The New York-based American Int Group Inc has invested 0.04% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Bessemer Gp invested in 668 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 31,402 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Piedmont Invest Inc has 3,351 shares. Whittier Tru Comm Of Nevada Inc invested in 0% or 384 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 47,837 shares. 15,292 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp holds 0% or 12,121 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 20,900 shares.