Papp L Roy & Associates Upped By $577,835 Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holding; Bogle Investment Management LP Cut Brookdale Sr Living Com (BKD) Stake

Papp L Roy & Associates increased Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) stake by 41.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired 3,545 shares as Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Papp L Roy & Associates holds 12,055 shares with $1.98 million value, up from 8,510 last quarter. Rockwell Automation Inc now has $18.85B valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $161.12. About 633,033 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased Brookdale Sr Living Com (BKD) stake by 11.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 73,668 shares as Brookdale Sr Living Com (BKD)’s stock rose 26.26%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 583,149 shares with $4.21 million value, down from 656,817 last quarter. Brookdale Sr Living Com now has $1.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.36. About 801,142 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 24/04/2018 – Brookdale Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 7 Days; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND EXITED EQR, BKD, DDR, NMRK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Board of Directors and Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS REDUCED BKD, CLI, HLT, RESI, RLJ IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING SAYS ON MARCH 2, BOARD REDUCED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS CONSTITUTING BOARD TO 7 FROM 9 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Rev $1.19B; 03/05/2018 – New South Capital Management Exits Position in Brookdale

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life reported 12,274 shares stake. Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 33,118 shares or 2.66% of the stock. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 10,896 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.66% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Kistler owns 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 20 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 425,756 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 14,200 shares stake. Andra Ap accumulated 0.14% or 30,100 shares. Bowen Hanes Comm Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 4,450 shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Kornitzer Mgmt Ks owns 4,303 shares. Capital Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $61,214 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUMSTEAD FRANK M, worth $61,214.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold BKD shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 173.22 million shares or 3.93% more from 166.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd has 63,877 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Lc holds 0.18% or 56,385 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And holds 0.02% or 2.18 million shares. Aperio Group Lc reported 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Highland Capital LP holds 0.06% or 150,525 shares. Pnc Serv Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 77 shares. Moreover, Fosun Ltd has 0.63% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Levin Strategies LP accumulated 0.1% or 144,720 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 284,212 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cna Corporation has 113,513 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward holds 0.34% or 66,840 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 1.07M shares. Connecticut-based Yakira Cap has invested 0.18% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 7,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Camelot Portfolios Limited stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Amdocs Ltd Ord (NASDAQ:DOX) stake by 170,004 shares to 199,559 valued at $12.39M in 2019Q2. It also upped Frontdoor Inc Com stake by 77,071 shares and now owns 202,774 shares. Yrc Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:YRCW) was raised too.

Analysts await Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 45.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Brookdale Senior Living Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% EPS growth.