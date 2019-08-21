Papp L Roy & Associates Lifted Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake By $2.43 Million; Bank Of America Has Cut Its Comcast New (Call) (CMCSA) Stake

Papp L Roy & Associates increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 32.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired 15,970 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The Papp L Roy & Associates holds 64,968 shares with $9.89M value, up from 48,998 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $21.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.28. About 159,777 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10

Bank Of America Corp decreased Comcast Corp New (Call) (CMCSA) stake by 36.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of America Corp sold 515,200 shares as Comcast Corp New (Call) (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Bank Of America Corp holds 889,100 shares with $35.55M value, down from 1.40M last quarter. Comcast Corp New (Call) now has $197.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 2.12 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offers GBP12.50 in Cash/Share for Sky; 25/04/2018 – SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts […]; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 – 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL ADVERTISING; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “With Cash for M&A or Buybacks, Chevron Stock Is Only Going to Get Better – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources has $19000 highest and $158 lowest target. $178.80’s average target is 40.48% above currents $127.28 stock price. Pioneer Natural Resources had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $184 target in Monday, June 24 report. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PXD in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, August 12.

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 6,969 shares to 35,629 valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) stake by 604 shares and now owns 13,023 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can WWE’s NXT Body Slam the Company’s New Rival? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.75’s average target is 11.99% above currents $43.53 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, April 12. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $4800 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5000 target in Friday, April 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by Raymond James.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.32 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

