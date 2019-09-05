Papp L Roy & Associates Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Has Trimmed by $520,940 as Valuation Rose; As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Market Valuation Declined, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Decreased Its Holding by $570,000

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 54,044 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, down from 58,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $137.35. About 1.64M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.74. About 572,217 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.89 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

