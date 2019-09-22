Papp L Roy & Associates Holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Has Trimmed by $1.07 Million; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Rose, Torray Boosted Stake by $300,669

Torray Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 17.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 3,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 21,321 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, up from 18,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 2.83 million shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 26,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 68,899 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, down from 95,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 6.21 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 18/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B; 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Declares Dividend of 10c

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $962.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,569 shares to 80,673 shares, valued at $15.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,350 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo LP reported 0.74% stake. Palladium Limited Liability reported 22,089 shares stake. 3,111 were accumulated by Schnieders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Kayne Anderson Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.45% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,119 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Commerce Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 6,874 shares. Element Cap Ltd Company owns 32,296 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 68,902 shares. Lakeview Capital Limited Com stated it has 3,162 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wright Serv invested in 0.1% or 2,767 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 649,050 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Montgomery Inv Mgmt holds 2.78% or 67,964 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Advantage has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 105 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. The insider Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $637.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,000 shares to 8,368 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 454,657 shares. Griffin Asset Management owns 23,575 shares. Ckw Gp has invested 0.04% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.1% or 23,369 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 11,034 shares. Davidson Invest stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Fjarde Ap stated it has 303,345 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Personal Advsrs has invested 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Westpac Bk invested in 0% or 343,120 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 673,918 shares. 950 are owned by Manchester Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 12,692 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 2.69 million shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp accumulated 1.25M shares or 0.05% of the stock. The France-based Axa has invested 0.05% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).