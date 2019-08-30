Papp L Roy & Associates Has Increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $1.90 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Shares Declined, Banc Funds Co Boosted Holding

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) by 36.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 264,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The hedge fund held 988,884 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, up from 724,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.62. About 2,563 shares traded. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) has declined 20.82% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PMBC News: 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMBC); 24/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Helps Companies Reduce Payment Processing Costs with eConnect Pay; 25/04/2018 – PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP PMBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10.5; 29/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides Financing to Support Vopne Capital’s Equity Investment in RatPac Dimmers; 23/04/2018 – PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 8.1%, FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AS COMPARED TO THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 Jim Roby Appointed Director of SBA Lending at Pacific Mercantile Bank; 29/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides Financing to Support Vopne Capital’s Equity Investment in RatPac Dimmers; 03/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bancorp to Participate in the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 24/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bancrp Introduces eConnect Pay End-To-End Accounts Payable and Payments Solution

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 37.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 7,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 28,063 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 20,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $254.09. About 292,250 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold PMBC shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 14.50 million shares or 0.36% more from 14.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC). Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) for 43,312 shares. Moreover, Group has 0% invested in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC). Comml Bank Of America De holds 38,221 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Investment accumulated 0.01% or 2,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 23,783 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 8,148 shares or 0% of the stock. 988,884 are owned by Banc Funds. Geode Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 169,044 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsr owns 12,568 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2.16M are held by Endeavour Capital Advsrs. Whittier Tru invested in 50,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 32,325 shares. Salzhauer Michael, New York-based fund reported 46,400 shares.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 180,980 shares to 286,674 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tri City Bankshares Corporation (TRCY) by 29,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,270 shares, and cut its stake in W.T.B. Financial Corporation (WTBFB).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $11,069 activity.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,400 shares to 29,441 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 5,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,158 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The New Hampshire-based Charter Tru has invested 0.4% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Blume Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.07% or 500 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 965,988 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd holds 0.05% or 31,391 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,883 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 0.33% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 68,254 shares. Pettee invested 0.65% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Berkshire Asset Ltd Pa has 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Baskin has 3.4% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 40,003 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 790 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 38,317 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Communication Incorporated reported 11,358 shares.

