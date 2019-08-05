Papp L Roy & Associates Lowered Its Position in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by $947,200; As Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Price Rose, Franklin Resources Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.02 Million

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 5,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 33,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 39,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $156.54. About 764,016 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 28,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 254,648 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, up from 226,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $76.45. About 641,788 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA COMMUNICATIONS; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2,943 shares to 53,428 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

