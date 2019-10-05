Papp L Roy & Associates Upped Home Depot (HD) Position by $3.14 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Valuation Declined, Rk Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $300,880

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 135.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 15,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 26,380 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49 million, up from 11,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $227.93. About 3.02M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 18,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% . The hedge fund held 248,114 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09 million, down from 266,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Natural Gas Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 117,051 shares traded or 50.97% up from the average. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 26.92% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 23/04/2018 – DIAXONHIT SA ALEHT.PA – IN 2018, TO SIGN NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS TO OFFER PRODUCTS SUCH AS NGS; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 15/03/2018 – Global NGS in Agrigenomics Market Anticipated to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2021, Reports BIS Research; 21/03/2018 – Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2021 Focus on Application (Crops and Livestock) & Product Type (Kits and Consumables, Instruments and Others) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – lnvivoscribe Releases the LymphoTrack Dx TRB Assay as CE-Marked IVD Kit, Completing the NGS Clonality Suite for the MiSeq Platform; 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.42; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The EndRAD Trial: Eliminating Total Body Irradiation (TBI) for NGS-MRD Negative Children, Adolescents, and; 01/05/2018 – Hopi Tribe, United Mine Workers And Peabody Seek Judgment Affirming CAP’s Legal Obligation To Purchase NGS Power; 03/05/2018 – Tribal Leaders and United Mine Workers Call on Central Arizona Project Board to Show Good Faith in NGS Power Negotiations with lnterested Investors; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System

Analysts await Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. NGS’s profit will be $396,809 for 102.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 6 investors sold NGS shares while 21 reduced holdings. only 11 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 11.32 million shares or 0.44% less from 11.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) for 16,123 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability Corp holds 2,066 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Bankshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,397 shares. Btim holds 217,569 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) for 30,464 shares. International Group Incorporated reported 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Victory Cap Management Incorporated holds 0% or 89,582 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc reported 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). 537,005 are held by Renaissance Llc. Brandywine Glob Lc holds 0.02% or 199,247 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 13,400 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co holds 48,101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Colorado-based Rk Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 1.27% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). 26,930 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $323.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 63,713 shares to 193,574 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $637.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 635 shares to 12,388 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kistler invested in 0.24% or 2,985 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,178 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Mississippi-based Trustmark Natl Bank Department has invested 0.58% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sageworth Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Patten Grp holds 3,257 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 1,045 shares. Leisure Capital holds 2.01% or 10,980 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 159,505 shares. Pnc Fincl accumulated 0.89% or 4.35 million shares. 13,650 are held by Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Lc. Illinois-based Savant has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Advisors LP holds 474,660 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc owns 0.41% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 53,475 shares. 9,605 were accumulated by Becker Capital Incorporated. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Inc invested in 0.84% or 4.50M shares.

