Papp L Roy & Associates Has Trimmed Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding by $613,272 as Share Value Rose; As Equity Residential (EQR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Boosted Its Holding

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 6,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 35,629 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, down from 42,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $107.26. About 5.04M shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 120.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 460,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 842,339 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.44 million, up from 381,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.64. About 1.02M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,746 shares to 101,230 shares, valued at $21.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 31.18 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,893 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 2,400 shares. 33,199 were accumulated by Cibc World Markets. 574,009 are held by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Jane Street Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.88% stake. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 12,481 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 38,100 shares. New South Capital Management reported 1.39M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 235,445 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Utah Retirement invested in 75,212 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Alps Advsrs has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pictet Asset Limited invested in 2.33 million shares.

