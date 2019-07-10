Papp L Roy & Associates Has Lowered Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $520,940 as Share Value Rose; As Ebay (EBAY) Market Valuation Rose, Harber Asset Management Boosted Its Holding

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 67,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 289,317 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75 million, up from 222,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 3.76M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,044 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, down from 58,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.74. About 6.90M shares traded or 62.19% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 362,668 shares to 512,179 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 313,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 639,343 shares, and cut its stake in Box Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 273,614 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 1.82M were accumulated by Polar Capital Llp. Centurylink Invest holds 0.43% or 28,673 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Company accumulated 770 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7.73 million shares. Alyeska Invest Group Ltd Partnership holds 0.31% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 604,508 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 788,584 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 783,354 shares. Chemical Bancshares invested 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Orrstown Fincl Svcs owns 245 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cullen Frost Bankers has 391,221 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc holds 0.12% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 731,233 shares. Moreover, Altrinsic Advsr Ltd Co has 1.17% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 759,435 shares.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,746 shares to 101,230 shares, valued at $21.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.