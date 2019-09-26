Papp L Roy & Associates Upped Holding in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by $2.08 Million as Stock Declined; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Intrust Bank Na Cut Holding by $806,634

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 31,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 141,750 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.46 million, up from 110,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $64.19. About 1.68 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 69.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 6,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $352,000, down from 9,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $119.02. About 2.91M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.31 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Long-Term Payers Declare Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Woman-Owned Businesses Are Growing 2X Faster On Average Than All Businesses Nationwide – Business Wire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Inv Ltd Company invested in 6,226 shares. Psagot House Ltd owns 0.3% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 59,119 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.15% or 2,339 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Lc reported 167 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,395 shares. Moore Ltd Partnership has invested 0.29% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wetherby Asset holds 18,524 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt reported 5.84% stake. Hartford Fincl Mgmt Inc invested in 3,827 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Ltd reported 0% stake. Jnba Financial Advisors holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,553 shares. Davenport And Co Lc holds 0.07% or 49,142 shares. Cutter Com Brokerage invested in 1,872 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Harbour Management Limited accumulated 2,500 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Palladium Ltd has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 22,582 shares to 52,954 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny holds 682 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 0.16% or 139,132 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) accumulated 0.04% or 6,768 shares. Community Bank Na has invested 0.62% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). First Manhattan holds 0.01% or 18,548 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 32,210 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo reported 100,073 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Barrett Asset Lc accumulated 15,038 shares. Mackenzie holds 25,084 shares. Linscomb & Williams stated it has 12,424 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 183,197 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 8,986 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wedge Management L LP Nc has 0.16% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 207,013 shares. Bonness holds 1.81% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 43,500 shares.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $637.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,380 shares to 16,684 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Acquires Spence and Nicholson Steam Technology Product Lines from Circor (CIR) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.