Papp L Roy & Associates Has Upped Its Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) by $309,015; America First Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Expeditors Int’l Of Wa (EXPD) as Stock Declined

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 2,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,428 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 50,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $116.76. About 496,917 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Wa (EXPD) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 212,191 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11M, down from 216,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l Of Wa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.26. About 368,866 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $139.31 million for 22.92 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46M and $326.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 52,654 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership owns 21,401 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). State Street Corporation holds 0.06% or 9.64M shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth has 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 285 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.02% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 23,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jnba Finance Advsr reported 0% stake. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund invested in 3,413 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.08% or 979,906 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa owns 3,005 shares. Aimz Lc accumulated 46,333 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) or 67 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 1.09M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Service reported 202,535 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.13% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 479,427 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 250 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca has 0.45% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 5.80M shares. Coastline Trust has invested 0.21% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 15,757 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 12,993 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 675 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Scout Invs Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 97,145 shares. Mirae Asset Invs holds 0.06% or 80,503 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 32,255 shares. 30,763 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Board.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $271,269 activity.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 5,920 shares to 33,158 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,543 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).