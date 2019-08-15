Papp L Roy & Associates Has Upped 3M Co (MMM) Holding; Amber Road Has 1.54 Sentiment

Amber Road (AMBR) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 40 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 26 reduced and sold stakes in Amber Road. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 22.29 million shares, up from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Amber Road in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 21 Increased: 25 New Position: 15.

Papp L Roy & Associates increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 2.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired 2,746 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Papp L Roy & Associates holds 101,230 shares with $21.03 million value, up from 98,484 last quarter. 3M Co now has $91.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $158.93. About 1.06M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 3,865 shares to 79,918 valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) stake by 4,848 shares and now owns 117,543 shares. Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Inv Gp Incorporated invested in 1,952 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brouwer Janachowski Ltd Co accumulated 1,092 shares. Moreover, Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cohen Management Inc stated it has 48,207 shares or 2.42% of all its holdings. Wedgewood Pa invested in 5,632 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Mufg Americas Holding holds 141,257 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 1.09% or 567,048 shares. Estabrook Cap accumulated 0% or 33,542 shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 68,260 shares or 3.71% of the stock. Moreover, Gyroscope Gru Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jcic Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Focused Wealth invested in 8,960 shares. Davis R M reported 140,478 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Madison Investment Inc holds 75,620 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 12.08% above currents $158.93 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $188 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Wednesday, April 3. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Monday, July 29. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17700 target. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, July 12.

Altai Capital Management L.P. holds 18.18% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. for 2.46 million shares. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owns 419,000 shares or 3.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Needham Investment Management Llc has 3.41% invested in the company for 1.16 million shares. The New York-based Gagnon Advisors Llc has invested 3.33% in the stock. Gagnon Securities Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.38 million shares.