Papp L Roy & Associates Trimmed Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Stake as Share Price Rose; Adelante Capital Management Cut Its Position in Regency Centers Corp. (REG) as Market Valuation Declined

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regency Centers Corp. (REG) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 55,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.00 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.33. About 451,366 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 29,441 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 30,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $270.55. About 152,389 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 08/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 1.2426 After ECB Announcement, From 1.2378 Beforehand – Factset; 17/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4346 After UK Wages, Jobs Data, From 1.4362 Beforehand – Factset; 26/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported thus far, 81 percent have reported better-than-expected earnings, according to FactSet; 19/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4163 After Retail Sales, From 1.4192 – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Adj EPS $2.12; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – NICOLELLI WILL REMAIN WITH FACTSET THROUGH DECEMBER 2018; 09/05/2018 – The company’s market value has dropped from about $281 million in October to roughly $50 million at Wednesday’s prices, according to FactSet; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $8.35 TO $8.55; 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet; 10/04/2018 – FactSet Expands Its Data Offering with Launch of Data Marketplace

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11M for 27.49 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,764 shares to 103,859 shares, valued at $14.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 12,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Services Gp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38,422 shares. Coastline Tru invested in 10,810 shares. American Capital Mngmt Inc has 270,150 shares for 3.11% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 20,227 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 61,016 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 82,050 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 1,849 shares. Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs Limited Co has 0.2% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 85,868 shares. 257 are held by Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corporation. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 16,839 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd invested 0.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) or 65 shares. Provident Mgmt Inc holds 45,861 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust reported 11,770 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0% or 1,393 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DataRobot Launches its First AI Investment Workflow with FactSet – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 155% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FactSet Declares Dividend NYSE:FDS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Funko, Citigroup And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 2.48M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability owns 368,721 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. 4,163 are held by Amica Retiree Medical. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Honeywell Incorporated has 60,649 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Incorporated Oh accumulated 14,100 shares. Blackrock reported 16.93 million shares stake. Nomura Hldgs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Fort Lp invested in 1,210 shares or 0.02% of the stock. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Valley Advisers owns 299 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk owns 114,696 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 2,454 were reported by Victory Capital Mngmt. Moreover, Nordea Invest Management has 0.02% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.08% or 236,834 shares.