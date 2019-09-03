Papp L Roy & Associates Has Raised Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake; 6 Analysts Covering MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)

Papp L Roy & Associates increased Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) stake by 70.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired 3,529 shares as Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Papp L Roy & Associates holds 8,510 shares with $1.49 million value, up from 4,981 last quarter. Rockwell Automation Inc now has $17.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $152.79. About 729,992 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds

Among 7 analysts covering MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. MercadoLibre has $75000 highest and $450 lowest target. $643’s average target is 8.25% above currents $594.01 stock price. MercadoLibre had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by BTIG Research. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $71000 target in Wednesday, August 7 report. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MELI in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup upgraded the shares of MELI in report on Thursday, August 8 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 13. See MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $600.0000 New Target: $725.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $563.0000 New Target: $750.0000 Upgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $609.0000 New Target: $729.0000 Upgrade

08/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $560.0000 New Target: $650.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $640.0000 New Target: $710.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $615.0000 730.0000

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Btig Research

03/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Susquehanna

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan 492.0000

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $594.01. About 281,798 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA

MercadoLibre, Inc. hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. The company has market cap of $29.21 billion. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction format. It has a 3110 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MercadoLibre, Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 2,394 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs, a Washington-based fund reported 115 shares. Atria Invests Lc has 0.03% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 1,606 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Stephens Investment Management Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.98% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 94,304 shares. 2,296 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Toth Advisory stated it has 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Wells Fargo Company Mn stated it has 476,201 shares. Fundsmith Llp reported 18,267 shares. Moreover, Waddell & Reed has 0.55% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 435,697 shares. 800 are owned by Valley Natl Advisers. Howland Mgmt Lc holds 20,804 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus holds 0% or 616 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 10,672 shares. Moreover, Investure Lc has 1.43% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 14,705 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 0.03% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,300 shares. Diversified Trust has invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Bridgewater Assoc LP stated it has 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Regions Fin reported 2,797 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,311 are held by Middleton & Inc Ma. Amica Retiree Med Tru has 705 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Inc invested in 0.25% or 5,036 shares. Hengehold Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Earnest Limited Co owns 71 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dearborn Llc owns 2,768 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 103,848 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Management Ltd has 0.07% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Bank Of America De holds 0.04% or 1.30 million shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 408,882 shares. Marketfield Asset Lc has 24,343 shares.

More important recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “Emerson Electric Gives an Ominous Outlook for the Industrial Sector – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.