Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. (FRSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Both Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) are Specialty Eateries companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.25 25.39 Aramark 32 0.55 N/A 1.82 17.52

Table 1 demonstrates Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. and Aramark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Aramark is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. and Aramark’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aramark 0.00% 17.1% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.53 beta indicates that Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. is 47.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Aramark’s 1.1 beta is the reason why it is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, Aramark has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Aramark is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. and Aramark.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aramark 0 2 0 2.00

Aramark on the other hand boasts of a $31 consensus target price and a -13.46% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. and Aramark has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.9% and 0%. About 12.2% of Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Aramark has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. -0.15% 0.16% 23.32% 20.11% 17.27% 35.79% Aramark 4.53% 2.74% 1.98% -10.48% -16.13% 10.01%

For the past year Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Aramark

Summary

Aramark beats on 9 of the 11 factors Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It offers managed services include dining, catering, food service management, convenience-oriented retail operations, grounds and facilities maintenance, custodial, energy and construction management, and capital project management. The company also provides non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, and retail food services; and facilities services comprising clinical equipment maintenance, environmental, laundry and linen distribution, plant operations, strategic/technical, energy and supply chain management, purchasing, and central transportation. In addition, it offers on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising housekeeping, plant operations and maintenance, energy management, laundry and linen, grounds keeping, landscaping, transportation, capital program management and commissioning, and other facility consulting services. Further, the company provides facility and business support services for mining and oil operations; and concessions, banquet and catering, retail and merchandise sales, recreational and lodging, and facility management services for sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Additionally, it offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It also rents, sells, cleans, maintains, and delivers uniform and career apparel, and other textile items; and provides other garments and work clothes, as well as ancillary items. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.