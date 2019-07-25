Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. (FRSH) and Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) Comparison side by side

Both Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) and Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) are Specialty Eateries companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.25 25.39 Potbelly Corporation 7 0.26 N/A -0.36 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Potbelly Corporation 0.00% -25.2% -11.9%

Risk & Volatility

Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.53. In other hand, Potbelly Corporation has beta of 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, Potbelly Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Potbelly Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Potbelly Corporation 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Potbelly Corporation is $10, which is potential 116.92% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. and Potbelly Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 67.9% and 78.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 12.2% of Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Potbelly Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. -0.15% 0.16% 23.32% 20.11% 17.27% 35.79% Potbelly Corporation -14.56% -34.78% -28.59% -45.95% -54.5% -27.08%

For the past year Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. has 35.79% stronger performance while Potbelly Corporation has -27.08% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. beats Potbelly Corporation.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It also sells and administers franchises of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops. As of December 25, 2016, the company operated 441 shops in 29 states and the District of Columbia, including 411 company operated shops and 30 franchisees operated shops; and 13 international franchised shops, including 11 shops in the Middle East, 1 shop in the United Kingdom, and 1 shop in Canada. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc. and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.