Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. (FRSH) and Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Comparison side by side

As Specialty Eateries companies, Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) and Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.25 25.39 Papa John’s International Inc. 47 0.94 N/A 0.02 3134.38

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. and Papa John’s International Inc. Papa John’s International Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Papa John’s International Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Papa John’s International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.53 shows that Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Papa John’s International Inc. has a 0.48 beta and it is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, Papa John’s International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Papa John’s International Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. and Papa John’s International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Papa John’s International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Papa John’s International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $53.4 consensus price target and a 18.64% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.9% of Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. shares and 79.7% of Papa John’s International Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 12.2% of Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 30.7% of Papa John’s International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. -0.15% 0.16% 23.32% 20.11% 17.27% 35.79% Papa John’s International Inc. -4.04% 0.82% 15.98% -9.17% -1.4% 25.97%

For the past year Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Papa John’s International Inc.

Summary

Papa John’s International Inc. beats Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Papa JohnÂ’s International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa JohnÂ’s trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants. As of December 25, 2016, it operated 5,097 Papa JohnÂ’s restaurants, including 744 company-owned and 4,353 franchised restaurants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.