Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. (FRSH) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) is a company in the Specialty Eateries industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.83% of all Specialty Eateries’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.94% of all Specialty Eateries companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 0.29% 11.47% 6.78%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. N/A 6 25.39 Industry Average 27.03M 9.30B 558.06

Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.25 2.20 2.52

As a group, Specialty Eateries companies have a potential upside of 22.27%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. -0.15% 0.16% 23.32% 20.11% 17.27% 35.79% Industry Average 3.88% 1.49% 13.51% 17.62% 16.00% 25.29%

For the past year Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.90 and has 0.80 Quick Ratio. Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.53. Competitively, Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc.’s peers are 22.43% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.78 beta.

Dividends

Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc.