Papa Murphys Hldgs (FRSH) Holder Petrus Trust Company Lta Trimmed Position by $799,730; Trigran Investments Has Boosted Its Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Position by $8.14 Million; Stock Declined

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 38.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 677,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 2.45 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.33 million, up from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.91M market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 78,403 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 22/03/2018 – International Vending Alliance Selects Sierra Wireless IoT Services to Revolutionize Vending Experience; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Monitor Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.01 per Share; 31/05/2018 – Sierra Wireless Announces Retirement Of CEO Jason Cohenour; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nevada Power, Sierra Pacific And Nv Energy, Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Sierra Leone frontrunners to contest runoff after first-round stalemate; 03/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 7C; 03/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS INC – CLARIFICATION WITH REGARD TO SCHEDULE A ON TOPIC OF ISSUANCE OF SECURITIES UNDER SECURITY BASED COMPENSATION PLANS; 04/04/2018 – Opposition Candidate Is Declared Victor in Sierra Leone’s Election; 12/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENT NOMINATES JUSU SAFFA AS FINANCE MINISTER; 26/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE ELECTORAL BODY ASKS COURT TO POSTPONE VOTE: AFP

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc (FRSH) by 44.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 159,946 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 200,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 360,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.84M market cap company. It closed at $6.45 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FRSH News: 13/03/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF DIGITAL ORDERING PLATFORM; 09/05/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Holdings 1Q Rev $34.8M; 19/04/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC – ANNOUNCED REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY OWNED STORES IN COLORADO TO FRESH TAKE LLC; 14/03/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Holdings Sees 2018 Domestic Same-Store Sales Growth Flat to Low Single Digits; 09/05/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Holdings 1Q EPS 9c; 13/03/2018 Papa Murphy’s Debuts New Company Website and Digital Ordering Platform; 14/03/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $0.79; 27/03/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC – NIK RUPP HAS BEEN NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Names Nik Rupp as Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S NAMES NIK RUPP AS CFO

More notable recent Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAWW, FRSH, MGM – Nasdaq” on May 05, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: International Speedway Corporation Acquired By NASCAR Holdings – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Papa Murphy’s Holdings’ (FRSH) CEO Weldon Spangler on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: SemiLEDs Falls After Q2 Results; China Bat Group Shares Surge – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Papa Murphy’s Holdings (FRSH) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 10, 2017.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares to 8,335 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold FRSH shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 4.94 million shares or 48.25% less from 9.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% in Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH). 206,797 were reported by Bridgeway Capital. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has 17,700 shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH). Moreover, Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has 0% invested in Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) for 9,116 shares. Price Michael F owns 2.53 million shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH). Main Street Research Ltd has 0.02% invested in Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) for 14,000 shares. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 22,892 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) for 71,313 shares. Petrus Trust Company Lta accumulated 0.2% or 200,685 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp, Texas-based fund reported 26,496 shares. Blackrock invested in 272,648 shares. Signia Mgmt invested in 1.12 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH).