Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Valuation Declined While Litespeed Management Trimmed Its Holding; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding Maintained by Banque Pictet & Cie Sa

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, down from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. It closed at $52.58 lastly. It is down 5.61% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 19.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 15,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 94,706 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.39M, up from 79,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $123.44. About 192,810 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,159 shares to 50,650 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 104,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 741,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

