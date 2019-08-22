Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA) Shareholder Litespeed Management Upped Position; Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Shareholder A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Boosted Holding by $1.47 Million

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 407.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 49,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 61,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 12,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.84 million shares traded or 143.76% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 189,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 1.57M shares traded or 87.35% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 987,634 shares. Franklin Res stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 379,135 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Springowl Associate Lc holds 2.8% or 39,287 shares. 298,348 were accumulated by 13D Mngmt. Ameriprise Financial holds 84,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Davenport Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 6,015 shares. 8,132 were reported by Susquehanna Int Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). D E Shaw And Com accumulated 6,864 shares or 0% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset has 8,700 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Regions Corp has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Liability invested in 1,990 shares or 0% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Comm has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Spirit Of America Corporation Ny owns 67,620 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 738,760 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Tru has 0.02% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Liability Co accumulated 745 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability has 800 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Novare Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.25% or 51,000 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 11,391 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William Il has 17,727 shares. 350 were reported by Duncker Streett And Incorporated. Cushing Asset Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 24,653 shares. 3,450 were accumulated by Alphamark Advsr Ltd Company. Grp One Trading LP holds 194 shares.