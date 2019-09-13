Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Shareholder Litespeed Management Decreased Position; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Meritage Portfolio Management Lifted Holding

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, down from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 1.69M shares traded or 67.04% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 84.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 55,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 121,575 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.93M, up from 65,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.43. About 5.05M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 72.28 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

