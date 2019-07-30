Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA) Share Value Rose While Litespeed Management Increased Its Holding; Salient Trust Company Lta Boosted Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $1.79 Million as Stock Value Rose

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 189,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 739,310 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 20,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,397 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, up from 129,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $86.76. About 3.74 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 45,869 shares to 656,390 shares, valued at $19.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,951 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

