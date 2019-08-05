Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA) Position Held by Litespeed Management Llc; Sns Financial Group Trimmed Its Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Stake as Share Value Rose

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 97.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 36,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118,000, down from 37,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $133.2. About 16.34M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 189,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 491,512 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 27,136 shares to 182,919 shares, valued at $14.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

