Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA) Market Value Rose While Litespeed Management Raised by $301,600 Its Holding; Ems Capital LP Position in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Lifted by $7.74 Million

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 189,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 592,665 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 122,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 729,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.33 million, up from 606,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $73.54. About 1.33 million shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 29/05/2018 – Florence + The Machine Confirm North American Leg Of Global Tour; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; NO TERMS; 24/04/2018 – MECU Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, MD; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final lnstallment; 23/04/2018 – Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Mellon reported 0.01% stake. 175 are owned by Covington Capital. Principal Financial Gru reported 97,318 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 11,969 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 19,487 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Northern invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Stifel Finance owns 6,575 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Chilton Investment invested in 54,268 shares. Bares Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.79% or 1.87 million shares. Lpl Financial Llc holds 11,540 shares. Ameritas Partners stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Texas Yale Capital Corporation has invested 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,960 are owned by Utah Retirement. Ci stated it has 0.63% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Victory Mgmt Inc has invested 0.27% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Principal Finance Grp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 4.60M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Assetmark holds 1,986 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has invested 0.21% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 200 were accumulated by Glenmede Na. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 10,303 shares. Creative Planning reported 11,512 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 476,575 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 311,523 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management reported 0.9% stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 28 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).